Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SEI Investments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

