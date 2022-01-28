Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,712 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Sabre worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 139.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth $163,000.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The company had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

