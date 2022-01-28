Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,826 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.94.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

