Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,820 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKX opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

