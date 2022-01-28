Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,442 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 91.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vale by 49.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,539,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,231,000 after buying an additional 2,172,671 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

