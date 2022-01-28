Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 720 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,138 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.33. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

