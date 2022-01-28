Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 352,628 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 352,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after buying an additional 1,552,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PG&E by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after buying an additional 1,516,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PG&E by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after buying an additional 1,829,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after buying an additional 3,940,290 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in PG&E by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

