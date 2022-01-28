Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.78 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

