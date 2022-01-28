Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.03.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

