Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vimeo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Vimeo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vimeo by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

