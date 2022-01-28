Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 184.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

MNA opened at $31.51 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

