Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.