Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 247.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,105,219 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $186,257,000 after buying an additional 336,290 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Newport Asia LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,460,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 5,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,514,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

