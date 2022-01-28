Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $29,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $23,113,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $170.91 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day moving average of $210.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

