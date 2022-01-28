Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of CMC Materials worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average of $145.21. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

