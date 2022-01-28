Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after purchasing an additional 321,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

