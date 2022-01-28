Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 454.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

