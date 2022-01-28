Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $280.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

