Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,463 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

