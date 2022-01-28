Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

KIDS opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

