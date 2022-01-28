Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,403 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after purchasing an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after purchasing an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

