Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SE opened at $128.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.82.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.