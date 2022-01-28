Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,138 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,138 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

NYSE APD opened at $275.85 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

