Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 95,077 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,661,000 after purchasing an additional 419,030 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,195,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,333,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 137,947 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASX stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

