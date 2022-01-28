Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SONY opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

