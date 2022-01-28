Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 17,120 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.