Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,172 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

