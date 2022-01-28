Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

CMI stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

