Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 9.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $27.97 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

