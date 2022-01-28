Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.76.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

