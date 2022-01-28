Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

