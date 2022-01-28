Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 21,884 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.62 and its 200 day moving average is $217.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

