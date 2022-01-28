Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,950 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,975 shares of company stock worth $28,427,654 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $136.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.17 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

