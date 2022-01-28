Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,674 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.