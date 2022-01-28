Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 923 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.05 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

