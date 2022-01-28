Oppenheimer Comments on Microsoft Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will earn $11.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Microsoft stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.20. The company had a trading volume of 709,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,312,117. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.31 and a 200-day moving average of $309.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

