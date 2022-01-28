Oppenheimer Weighs in on Immunocore Holdings plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 760,563 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 104.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.