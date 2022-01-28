Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Down 69.4% in January

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OPSSF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Opsens has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Get Opsens alerts:

OPSSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.