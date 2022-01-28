Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.17

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.98. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 18,841 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

