Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s 5th Largest Position

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,131,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,998,397 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 5.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.33% of Oracle worth $795,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $78.99. 78,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118,775. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

