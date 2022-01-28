Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Hits $504,868.80

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $504,868.80 and $30.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,736.52 or 1.00141849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00077333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00252162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00159398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00326109 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

