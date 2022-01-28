Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ORZCF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Bomboré project, an undeveloped gold deposit in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Ronald Neville Little on December 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

