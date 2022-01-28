OrganiGram Holdings Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.49 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, January 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.43.

TSE OGI traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.68. The company had a trading volume of 344,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,715. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.81.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

