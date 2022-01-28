Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 183.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 58.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 720,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 394.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 203,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.70 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

