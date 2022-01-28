ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 716.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $374.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.83.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.