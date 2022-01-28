Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of Origin Energy stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.
About Origin Energy
