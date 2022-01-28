Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Origin Energy stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

