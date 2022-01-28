Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. 3,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 76,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLA. Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $804.70 million and a PE ratio of -31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,051,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 304,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 397,086 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

