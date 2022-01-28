Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger Sells 825 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 825 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $20,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,109. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

