Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 107,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,593,894 shares.The stock last traded at $16.78 and had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $223,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

