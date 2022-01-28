O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.25. 262,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.